Shirley Scoville

Shirley M. Scoville, 85, formerly of Elm Creek died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at the Elwood Care Center in Elwood.
Funeral services will be Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church in Kearney, Pastor Mitch Ivey officiating. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Sumner Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and prior to services Monday at the church.
She was born Jan. 16, 1934 to John and Bernice (Hendrickson) Blythe in Merna. She attended school in Sumner and graduated from Sumner High School in 1951. She attended Kearney State College and received her teaching certificate in 1953.
On April 12, 1953 she married Gordon D. Scoville in Sumner. The couple lived in Alaska, then Kearney and in 1960 moved to Sumner then Overton in 1966 then to Elm Creek in 1973. She moved to Elwood in 2012.
She started teaching in 1968. Her teaching profession was in Phelps County R-3, R-4 and R-5 school districts. In 1973 Shirley graduated from Kearney State College with her bachelor’s degree in education. She retired from teaching in 1998. After retirement she continued educating through tutoring.
She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Kearney. She enjoyed quilting, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, having coffee with friends and getting together with Garden club and Christian Women’s club. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
Surviving relatives include her son, Steve (Kim) Scoville of Elwood; daughter, Barbara (Willie) Keep of Elm Creek; grandchildren, Aimee (Lowell) Owen and great-grandchildren, Asher and Margot of Omaha, Trevor Scoville and wife Lisa of David City, Erin (Darrin) Goering and great-grandchildren, Emma, Jena, Preston and Roscoe of Auburn, Nathan (Kayla) Keep and great-grandson Conrad of Hastings,Tracy (Jonathan) Meyer and great-grandchildren, Emersyn, Adelyn and Paetyn of Gothenburg, Kelsey (Brady) Seidler of Hastings; brothers, Clifford (Gwen) Blythe of Kearney and Kerry (Marlene) Blythe of Overton; brother-in-law, Howard Nelson of Holdrege.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2005 and daughters Kathryn and Janet and sister, Lila Nelson.
Memorials are suggested to the Elwood Care Home, Elwood Area Foundation or the Elm Creek Foundation.
Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
