Sharon Marie (Owings) Booth, 84, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at her home in Lexington, Nebraska.

Sharon was born on September 27, 1938 in Gothenburg, Nebraska along with her twin sister, Sherrill to Faye (Slack) and Leslie Owings.

Sharon attended Gothenburg High School. She worked various jobs prior to meeting Roger Booth. She was united in marriage to Roger Lee Booth on December 29th, 1957. Four children were blessed to this marriage: Terri, Deb, DeeAnn & Todd. Sharon and Roger lived in Brady, Nebraska for a short time, then in Broken Bow, before settling in Lexington. They raised their children in Lexington and lived on an acreage, near Lexington.

Sharon always worked very hard all her life, working and taking care of her children, she was very involved in her kids’ activities growing up, as well as her grandkids, and great grandchildren.

Sharon had many jobs throughout her life, including BD in Broken Bow, Sperry New Holland in Lexington and Tri County Hospital in material management, which she enjoyed until her retirement in 2009. In 2013, they moved into town where they enjoyed visiting with their neighbors and being closer to the kids/grandkids activities. Sharon enjoyed cooking, ceramics, flower arranging, and many arts and crafts, she did with her children and grandchildren.

Sharon enjoyed her coffee friends, the ladies met almost everyday (at several of the coffee/restaurants in Lexington.) Sharon was very involved with her church, not missing many Sundays. She was a deacon at the church, on the church committee, involved in the Chrisitan Women’s Connection and with the Moving on Bunch.

She lived her life to the fullest and enjoyed being close to her family and friends. She was our rock and was always there to listen to all of us. We will miss her dearly. She was the Best Mom ever!

Survivors include her daughter, Terri Rung (Jeff Hanson) of La Crosse, Wisconsin and their family, Daniel Rung, Catherine & Cade Murphy, Callen & Cai; her daughter, Deb (Tim) Holbrook of West Chester, Pennsylvania and their family, Alyse & Michael Gonzalez, Sofia & Mila, Morgan & Kevin Bellis, Beau, Rhys & Levi, Cassidy & Zac McCartney, Madison Holbrook & Max Ngo; her daughter, DeeAnn (Shane) Sage of Lexington and their family, Katie & Jonathan Garwood, Rope, Prairie & Tulsa, Ty & Nikkia Sage, Breckin, Hudson, & Trinity, Chase, Cayd, Cinch & Cohen; her son, Todd (Kim) Booth of Lexington and their family, Emilee & Michael Voss, Lillee, Graycee & Hank, Abby Kurtzhals & Blake Munster, Swayzee, Cutler, Raulee, Woods, Koplee & Brooklyn, and Brendan Booth; her sisters, Deloris (Wayne) Gronewald of Gothenburg, Marlene (Roger) Anderson of Kearney, and Sherrill (Robert) Lessig of Grand Island; step-sister, Judy Alvis of Kansas; brother-in-law, Harold (Elizabeth) Booth of Arizona; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Faye Farrell, stepfather, George Farrell, and Lesley Owings; her husband, Roger Booth; his parents, Lucille Booth Silsby, Harvey Silsby and Ernie Booth; brothers-in-law, Wayne Gronewald, Roger Anderson, Robert Lessig, and grandson-in-law, Trevor Kurtzhals.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with Pastor Eddie Mariel, officiating. The Service will be live-streamed via lexpresbyterian.com and click the YouTube link.

Graveside Services will be at 2:00 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, Nebraska.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington.

