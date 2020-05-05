Services Pending Bray

Ted A. Bray, 64 of Overton died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Funeral arrangements are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
