Wilmer J. Lainez-Garay, 18, of Lexington, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home. A Visitation will be held Sunday, April 5, 2020 from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington; per CDC guidelines to the recommendation of 10 people or less in the facility at one time. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. The funeral service will be streamed live through Facebook Live on the Reynolds-Love Facebook page. Following the traditional funeral service, cremation will take place and a private inurnment will be held at a later date. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
