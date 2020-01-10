Keith L. Willets of Elwood died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Kearney Regional Hospital at the age of 99. Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Parkview Baptist Church in Lexington with Pastor John Shields officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Elwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family in his name for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.
