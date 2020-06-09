Susan R. Stout, 67 of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery, east of Lexington.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
