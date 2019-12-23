Memorial Services for Luanne B. Richardson, 88, of Ainsworth will be held on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Luanne died Dec. 18, 2019 at the Valley County Hospital in Ord. She is the mother of Dawn (Dave) Dobbins of Lexington. Memorials have been suggested to the family in her name for a future designation. To leave an online condolence, visit www.hochfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Service Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.