Service Information Hild

Jeffrey D. “Jeff” Hild, 41, of Valley, brother of Dale Hild of Lexington, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan.  18, 2020 in Valley. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Feb.  21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Kuefner, officiating.  Inurnment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Lexington.  There will be no visitation, or memorial book signing.  The family is honoring Jeff’s wish for cremation.  Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.  Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com

