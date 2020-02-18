Service Information Hild

Jeffrey D. “Jeff” Hild, 41, of Valley, brother of Dale Hild of Lexington, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 in Valley. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Kuefner, officiating. Inurnment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Lexington. There will be no visitation, or memorial book signing. The family is honoring Jeff’s wish for cremation. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Collision between car and pickup in Lexington sends one to the hospital
-
Lexington High School alumni speak to current students about their time at LHS
-
Pershing Elementary principal and longtime teacher to retire at end of this school year
-
Temperatures could drop 15 degrees in two hours this afternoon with Arctic front passage
-
Last building on former Roof Pros lot torn down by City of Lexington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.