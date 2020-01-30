Lonnie D. Hawthorne, 85, of Johnson Lake, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Broken Bow. Services will be held at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Grand Island City Cemetery in Grand Island. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home. Memorials are designated to the family for later designation. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
Service Information Hawthorne
To plant a tree in memory of Service Information Hawthorne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.