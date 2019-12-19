Stephanie Kay Hackbart, 54, of Elwood died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her home. Viewing and visitation is Thursday, Dec. 19, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Elwood Funeral Home in Elwood. Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Elwood United Methodist Church with Pastor Darrel Wissmann officiating. Interment will be at Elwood Cemetery, Elwood. Elwood Funeral Home, Elwood, is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Information Hackbart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.