Brooklynne Cheyanne Gydesen, 25, and her unborn son Zayden Reign, of Eustis, died Dec. 20, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Visitation will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, Curtis, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm with the family present from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church - Curtis, Dec. 27, 2019 at 10:00 am with the Rev. David Kahle and the Rev. Justin Hildebrand officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery, Elwood. Memorials may be given to the family for a scholarship for a future nursing student.
Service Information Gydesen
To plant a tree in memory of Service Information Gydesen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.