Lola Brown, of Spokane, Wash., formerly of Lexington, died at home at the age of 104, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Lola’s life will be celebrated in North Platte at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Lola will then be laid to rest with her husband, Clifford Brown, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.