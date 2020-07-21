Scott E. Stahla, 51, of Smithfield, Nebraska passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Cozad, surrounded by his family.
A Celebration Of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Rock Stahla, officiating. The service will be live streamed via the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Scott’s wish for cremation. Burial will be held at a later date.
Scott was born May 29, 1969, at Kimball, Neb., to Edward A. and Kathy (Schwindt) Stahla. His family lived in Ketchikan, Alaska and came back to Kimball for Ed’s dad’s funeral and Kathy stayed for two weeks after his birth. At two weeks old, they went back to Ketchikan. Scott received his education from Sitka Public Schools, graduating from Sitka High School with the class of 1987. Growing up in Sitka had its fair share of outdoor activities, Scott, spent his earlier years driving atv’s, boats, and harvesting some of Alaska’s natural resources. Once he graduated high school Scott was falling timber, setting chokers, and hauling wood during remote logging operations in Southeast Alaska.
The shipping industry wrapped up the majority of his final years in Alaska, he skillfully used cranes in all weather conditions to unload and load barges on the Bering Sea. After the adventures in the last frontier came to an end, Scott worked in Idaho building a home and then settled in near Lexington to live closer to his parents Ed and Kathy Stahla.
While living the Lexington area, Scott worked for Todd Booth remodeling homes and running machinery. Scott was a hard worker and took great pride in his craft and tools.
Scott leaves to celebrate his life; his parents, Ed and Kathy of Smithfield; his children, Marissa C. (Derek) Fairbanks of Winston, Ore. and Erik A. Stahla of Springfield, Ore.; two grandchildren, Carmen R and Colin L. Fairbanks of Winston, Ore.; a sister, Pamela Stahla (Michael) Kernin of Sitka, Alaska; niece, Nichel Kernin (Chance) Allen of Un, Alaska; nephew, Alex Kernin of Sitka, Alaska and a great-nephew, Parker Allen of Un, Alaska; aunts and uncles, Ron (Connie) Schwindt of Mesa, Ariz., Ron (Mary) Stahla of Lexington, Byron (Jeanne) Stahla of Plano, Tex. and Betty Kibby of Durango, Colo.; his dog, Romeo; as well as cousins, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Henrietta Schwindt and August and Sarah Stahla; his uncle, Jim Schwindt; aunt, Charlotte Schwindt; and cousin, Nicki Schwindt.
A memorial has been established in Scott’s honor, and kindly suggested to the Dawson County Relay For Life.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
