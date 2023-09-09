Sandy Jensen, 71, of Lexington, Nebraska, peacefully passed away on Sunday September 3, 2023 in Omaha at CHI Bergan Mercy.

Sandra Jean (Larson) Jensen was born November 10, 1951 in Gregory, South Dakota to Donald E. Larson and L.Joyce (Larsh) Larson. She grew up on the family farm south of Dallas, South Dakota. She attended country school at the Melrose school from first grade until third grade.

In February of 1961 the family moved to Rapid City, South Dakota.

Sandy attended Wilson Elementary School until the family moved to the west side of town in July of 1962. She finished her elementary education at South Canyon Elementary School. Sandy completed her middle school education at West Junior High School.

Sandy began her high school education attending her Sophomore, Junior, and the first term of her Senior year at Rapid City Central High School. The new Stevens High School was completed mid-term, and she finished her senior year at Stevens, graduating magna cum laude in May of 1970.

Sandy loved music and had a beautiful voice, and also played guitar. Her favorite singing moment came when she performed a solo of Ave Maria at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. She was also part of the cast at the Melodrama music show in Rockerville, South Dakota.

Sandy had a big heart and loved helping others, so she decided to attend nursing school at the University of South Dakota School of Nursing in Rapid City, South Dakota, receiving her RN degree and Cap in the Spring of 1975.

After nursing school, she moved to Lexington, Nebraska, where she met Roger Jensen, the love of her life. They were married April 15th, 1978, and made their home in Lexington, Nebraska, where they raised their two children, Amy (Corey) Anderson and Ryan (LaTisha) Jensen, and grandchildren, Brissa and Soren Jensen. Sandy was very proud of her family.

Nursing was her passion, and she loved her employment at Lexington Regional Health Center and Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, NE.

Sandy had an infectious laugh that would light up the room. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Roger of Lexington; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Corey Anderson of Omaha; son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and LaTisha Jensen of Omaha; grandchildren, Brissa and Soren Jensen of Omaha; sisters, Carol (Keith) Umenthum of Spearfish, South Dakota, and Pamela (Dave) Kunzweiler of Rapid City, South Dakota; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and in-laws.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Joyce Larson; her brother, Bradley J. Larson; her grandparents, May (Jernberg) and Perry Larson and Nellie (Ross) Larsh and John Franklin Larsh Sr.

A Celebration Of Life Service will be on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastor Rob Kuefner, officiating.

A Memorial Book Signing with the family present will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Inurnment will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery west of Lexington.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com