 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruth “Ruby” Muñoz
0 comments

Ruth “Ruby” Muñoz

  • 0
Ruth “Ruby” Muñoz

Ruth “Ruby” Muñoz, 46, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, Sept.19, 2020 at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

A Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.  Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics