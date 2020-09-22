Ruth “Ruby” Muñoz, 46, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, Sept.19, 2020 at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.