Ruth “Ruby” Muñoz, 46, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, Sept.19, 2020 at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

A Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.