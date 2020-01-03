Roy A. Clark, 97, of Lexington, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Lexington Regional Health Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with Reverend Eddie Mariel, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
There will be no visitation or memorial book signing, the family his honoring Roy’s wish for cremation.
Roy was born Nov. 9, 1922 to William L. and Sarah (Mowry) Clark. He was a 1940 graduate of Lexington High School. Roy enlisted in the Army Air Corps on Nov. 2, 1942 and served until Oct. 18, 1945, where he flew in 18 missions of WWII out of England.
On June 8, 1946 he married Betty Rickertsen of Lexington and were married for 71 years before Betty preceded him in death on June 24, 2017.
Roy was employed by Rainbow Bread for many years after which he established several businesses in the Lexington area before his retirement.
Roy is survived by his daughters, Nancy (Richard) Lindeman of Cozad, Karen (Frank) Loomer of Columbus, Susan (Chick) DeMoss of Lincoln, Judy (August) Daake of Lexington and Tammy (Scott) Bennett of Raymond; 11 grandchildren, Steve (Lori) Lindeman, Jacque (Matt) Yocom, Jennifer (Beau) Robertson, Traci (Kenny) Pederson, Angie Loomer (Bob Okamoto), Crystal DeMoss, Andy (Kristen) DeMoss, Aaron (Shawna) Daake, Jeff (Beth) Daake, Amanda Rummel (Shawn Rubie) Jake (Alenah) Bennett; 23 great-grandchildren, Lauren, Lukas, Jorja, Jax, Allyson, Kelsey, Maisey, Mack, Jordan, Courtney, Alexis, Ellie, Emma, Charlotte, Gabby, Jocelyn, Jameson, Sutton, Rebekah, Eli, Cecelia, Jack and Trinity; three great-great-grandchildren, Naomi, Kia and Lorelai; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two sisters, Alice and Laura; six brothers, Rollin, Elmer, Earl, Lewis, Laurence and Bertram.
A memorial has been established in Roy’s honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
