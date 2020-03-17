Rose D. Martinez of Cozad died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg at the age of 91.
Private family services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church with Father Mike Pampara as celebrant. Private family burial will be at Cozad Cemetery.
Public visitation with family present will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm at Berryman Funeral Home. Current CDC guidelines will be observed during this time, please refer to berrymanfuneralhome.com for information.
Rose was born Aug. 4, 1928 in Josselyn, Dawson County, Nebraska to Primo and Margaret (Duran) Gutierrez. She attended school at District 6 near Lexington and Cozad High School.
Rose moved to Denver, Colo., and worked as a typist at the May Company and as a cashier at the Bonita Cafe before moving back to Lexington. On Dec. 26, 1946 Rose married Gilbert J. Martinez. To this union four children were born, Kelly, Ben, Cynthia and Christine. Rose worked at the Highway Cafe and Dime Store in Lexington. They moved to Cozad in 1954. Rose worked at the Dixie Inn, taught Spanish at Cozad High School, and later owned her own restaurant, La Hacienda. She was known for her Legendary Saturday Enchiladas and patrons would line up outside of the building for them. Later she worked at South Central.
She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, VFW, Red Hat Society, Cozad Elks and Cozad DOES. Rose was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for her family and always had piles of fresh tortillas. Friends and strangers were always welcome at her table.
She was a nurturing caregiver by nature and poured her love into her family, neighbors and residents she worked with at South Central. She was a railroader's wife and traveled often with her husband. She also enjoyed dancing, reading, needlepoint, gardening, camping and attending her grandchildren's activities. Rose was loving and kind. She will forever be our Beautiful Rose.
Survivors include her children, son, Kelly (Victoria) Martinez of LaSalle, Colo., daughters, Cynthia Strickland of Cozad and Christine (Patrick) Gaudreault of Cozad; sister, Ann Marie Van Alst of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, Kim Darling, Callie Brown, Tammy Hawley, Kelly Lawrence Martinez, Bobbette Sanchez, Robert Strickland, Suzzette Sitorius, Joseph Martinez, Meghan Martinez and Derek Devine; 38 great and great-great grandchildren.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Ben Martinez; great-grandchildren Carly Sue and John Raymond Sitorius, Nicolas Neil Freeman and Robert Strickland Jr.; brothers, Ben Gutierrez, Primo Gutierrez Jr., Santos Gutierrez and Marshall Gutierrez.
Memorials are suggested to the family in her name for later designation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.