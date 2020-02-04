Ronald L. Blodgett

Ronald Lee Blodgett, 79 of Litchfield, formerly of Lexington, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at his home.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington following visitation.
He was born Feb. 14, 1940 in Lexington to Marvin and Verna (Bacon) Blodgett.
Ron was united in marriage to Cheryl Fread on Aug. 7, 1970, and made their home in Lexington where they raised six children, Rick, Cherie Lynn, Shelly, Laurie, Pat and Crystal.
Ron could fix anything and everything. He and Cheryl bought what was the first hospital in Lexington and remodeled it completely and made a great home for their family.
He was also a highly skilled mechanic and welder. He received Master Mechanic Recognition from Chrysler Corporation. He worked at the Dodge Chrysler Garage in downtown Lexington and part-time as a welder. He then went on to work at the Canaday Steam Plant south of Lexington.
Ron and Cheryl moved to Litchfield and purchased the Litchfield Steakhouse in 1992. They owned and operated the Steakhouse for ten years. Ron then worked as an HVAC technician until he retired.
Ron loved everything outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, boating, and taking care of his rose bushes. Ron was so much fun, he really liked to play cards and games and have everyone at the table with him.
Ron is survived by his children, Cherie Lynn Payton-Bourbon of Fredricktown, Mo., Shelly (Mitch) Allen of Hershey, Laurie (Barry) Bauer of Lexington, Patrick Payton of Litchfield and Crystal Blodgett and fiancé (John Smith) of Claremore, Okla.; daughter-in-law, Dorrine Blodgett and fiancé (John Strawn) of Papillion; brother, Kenneth (Susan) Blodgett of Egbert, Colo.; sisters, Jackie Robirds of Delta, Colo., and Sharon (Don) Hite of Cozad; sister-in-law, Paula Blodgett of Lexington; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren with one on the way; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cheryl; son, Rick; son-in-law, De Bourbon and brother, Marvin Blodgett, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
