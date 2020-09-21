Robert Raymond Berke 88, of Lexington passed away Saturday, Sept.19, 2020 at his home.
Private family graveside services with military honors will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington with Pastor Erin Dunlavy and John Strackbein, P.M.A, officiating. There will be no visitation.
Bob was born June 23, 1932 on the Berke farm north of Elwood to Theodore C. and Alice E. (Keller) Berke.
He was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eustis, attended Rural District #53 (Antelope) in Gosper county, and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1948. After graduation, he enrolled at the University Of Nebraska College Of Agriculture graduating in 1952. Bob was a member of Alpha Gamma RHO Fraternity.
Bob entered the United States Army in 1953 and served his country for three years, first at Fort Sill basic training and in 1954 he graduated from Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. The last two years were spent at Fort Lewis in Washington as an artillery officer. He was honorably discharged in January of 1956.
Bob started farming and ranching in 1956. On June 9, 1957 Bob was united in marriage to Marian A. Courkamp at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eustis. To this union four sons were born: Michael, David, Mitchell and Thomas. In 1958, the couple joined Grace Lutheran Church in Lexington. Bob retired and they moved from the farm to Lexington in 2002.
Bob enjoyed singing with the Lexington Barbershop Chorus and the Grace Lutheran Choir for many years. Ever since 1964, Bob and Marian have attended the Cornhusker football games in Lincoln. Bob served on several boards: District School #4 Gosper County, Lexington Co-op Oil Company, Dawson County Feeders, Grace Lutheran Church, Federal Land Bank, and the Tri-County Hospital for over thirty-eight years. He also was a member of the American Legion Post #111.
Bob is survived by his wife Marian of Lexington, four sons: Michael of Lexington, David of Lexington, Mitchell and wife Jackie of Elwood and Thomas of Glenwood, Iowa; nine grandchildren: Michaela ( Tyler) Saatman, Joseph (Paige) , Molly (Blake) Kopf, Patrick, Sarah (Jeremy) Taubenheim, Theodore, Madison, Abigayle and Benjamin, great grandchildren: Raelynn, Kathrynn and Jax, one brother, Gary and wife Gail of Beatrice, one sister, Betty Erickson of Phoenix, Arizona as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the Grace Lutheran Church, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department or the Lexington Community Foundation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com.
