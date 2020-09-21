Robert Raymond Berke 88, of Lexington passed away Saturday, Sept.19, 2020 at his home.

Private family graveside services with military honors will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington with Pastor Erin Dunlavy and John Strackbein, P.M.A, officiating. There will be no visitation.

Bob was born June 23, 1932 on the Berke farm north of Elwood to Theodore C. and Alice E. (Keller) Berke.

He was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eustis, attended Rural District #53 (Antelope) in Gosper county, and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1948. After graduation, he enrolled at the University Of Nebraska College Of Agriculture graduating in 1952. Bob was a member of Alpha Gamma RHO Fraternity.

Bob entered the United States Army in 1953 and served his country for three years, first at Fort Sill basic training and in 1954 he graduated from Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. The last two years were spent at Fort Lewis in Washington as an artillery officer. He was honorably discharged in January of 1956.