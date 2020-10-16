Robert Lesley Phillippi, 70, of Omaha, formerly of Smithfield and Johnson Lake, passed away on Monday, Oct.12, 2020 at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastor Rob Kuefner, officiating. The service will be live streamed via the Trinity Lutheran Church Website.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Interment with Military Honors will be in Robb Cemetery south of Lexington.
Robert was born Jan. 15, 1950 in Lexington, Nebraska to Leslie I. and Esther L. (Passage) Phillippi. He received his education from Bertrand Public Schools, graduating from Bertrand High School with the class of 1968. He furthered his education at Kearney State College, delivering flowers for a floral shop.
Following his education, Robert enlisted in the United States Army on Jan. 31, 1972, and served his country until he was honorably discharged on Jan. 30, 1975.
On Oct. 17, 1969, he was united in marriage to Sharon Joyce Rimpley and the couple were blessed with two children: Jim and Valerie. They made their home on the family farm near Smithfield. Robert was a rancher and farmer. Sharon passed away in 1995.
Robert remained farming part time and in 1994 he started working for Orthman Manufacturing Inc. He worked there for seven years before taking a job at Eilers Machine & Welding for the next six years. Robert was united in marriage to Beverly Glasser on June 21, 1997. They made their home on the farm near Smithfield before moving to Johnson Lake in 2010. Before moving to Omaha in 2017, Robert worked for almost three years at Wal-Mart in the meat department.
Robert was an avid coin collector and collected anything Coca-Cola. He was skilled in woodworking, building furniture and bird houses. He also enjoyed working on puzzles and taking pictures, especially of flowers.
He leaves to celebrate his life; his wife, Beverly of Omaha; two children, Jim Phillippi of Smithfield and Valerie Morris of Lincoln; two step-sons, Kelly (Michelle) Adams of Kansas City, Kan. and Chad Adams of Omaha; one step-daughter, Amber (Rex) Dembowski of Omaha; two grandchildren, Levi (Katie) Morris of Lincoln and Persephone Phillippi of Smithfield; four step-grandchildren, Brandon (Cassi) Adams of Kenosha, Wisc., Bryce Adams of Kansas City, Kan., Kennady and Ava Dembowski of Omaha; one step-great-grandson, Mack Adams of Kenosha, Wisc.; one brother, Boyd (Joan) Phillippi of Cozad; one sister, Veronica (Darrell) LaVene of Bertrand and one sister-in-law, Dorothy “Dot” Phillippi of Lexington; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Sharon; brother, Donald; a sister, Janice (Darryn) Gulden and nephew, Phillip.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.