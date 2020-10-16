Robert Lesley Phillippi

On Oct. 17, 1969, he was united in marriage to Sharon Joyce Rimpley and the couple were blessed with two children: Jim and Valerie. They made their home on the family farm near Smithfield. Robert was a rancher and farmer. Sharon passed away in 1995.

Robert remained farming part time and in 1994 he started working for Orthman Manufacturing Inc. He worked there for seven years before taking a job at Eilers Machine & Welding for the next six years. Robert was united in marriage to Beverly Glasser on June 21, 1997. They made their home on the farm near Smithfield before moving to Johnson Lake in 2010. Before moving to Omaha in 2017, Robert worked for almost three years at Wal-Mart in the meat department.

Robert was an avid coin collector and collected anything Coca-Cola. He was skilled in woodworking, building furniture and bird houses. He also enjoyed working on puzzles and taking pictures, especially of flowers.