Robert L. “Bob” Hoing, 63, of Overton, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Bob was born on May 2, 1960 in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Earl Leroy and Janice Marie (Koester) Hoing. Bob attended public schools in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Northwest with the class of 1979. He then went on to further his education at ITC Tech where he earned his certification as a Mechanic. Bob moved to Overton, Nebraska in 2005.

Bob met the love of his life three years ago, Dianne Redwing and was united in marriage on July 28, 2023. They made their home in Overton.

Bob loved racing and being part of the IMCA family. He drove the O9H Stock Car and made many lifelong friends throughout the years in the sport. Bob and Dianne enjoyed traveling and going on long road trips. Attending AA meetings and being a sponsor was also very important to Bob. He was always willing to be a helping hand and had a heart of gold.

Survivors include his wife, Dianne of Overton; his mother, Janice Hoing of Surprise, Arizona; his children, Tiffany (Brad) Brundage of Avondale, Arizona, Crystal (Adam) Troiano of Avondale, Arizona, Amanda (Anthony) Hoing of Gilbert, Arizona and Daniel Hoing of Gilbert, Arizona; two brothers, Greg (Debra) Hoing of Sun City West, Arizona and Steve (Teresa “Teri”) Hoing of Surprise, Arizona; seven grandchildren; his uncle, Bruce Koester; stepchildren, Staci Redwing of David City, Corie (Barb) Redwing of Fremont, Dale (Danae) Mizner II of Geneva, Trinity Mizner of Wahoo, Colton (Brianna Mewes) Mizner of Geneva and Shana (Jim Kubik) Mizner of Prague; his fur buddy, Trixie; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Earl.

A Celebration of Life Service for Bob will be held at a later date.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.