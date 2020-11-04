Robert Donald Pierce

After Cebu, the Americal division went into amphibious training in preparation for invading the mainland of Japan. While Bob was enroute to Japan, the Atomic bombs were dropped, and the war ended. Bob returned home in October 1946 and was discharged in November. He was deeply impacted by WWII and felt honored to be a veteran and to be part of the “Greatest Generation.”

On June 4, 1948 Bob married Marjorie Newquist who lived on a farm just west of Sumner. He worked for Scoville Oil Company for six years and then farmed with his father-in-law. In 1958, he became the Postmaster in Sumner and served as Postmaster until his retirement in 1989. During his tenure as Postmaster, and until his death, he continued to farm. Even at the age of 94 he enjoyed checking the cows and breaking the ice for them in the winter.

Bob and Marj attended the Evangelical Free Church, which later became the United Church of Sumner, where they served in many different capacities. Bob enjoyed living in Sumner and was active in many aspects of community life. He belonged to the American Legion and the Commercial Club, he served on the School board and was a member of the Board for the Dawson County Transit Bus. Bob was a charter member of the Sumner Rescue Unit and served there for many years.