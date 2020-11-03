Robert “Bob” Lee Wurster Jr. went to be with Jesus on Nov. 1, 2020 at his home in McCook. He was 64 years of age.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (CT) at Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel in McCook. Due to the current Covid-19 situation in McCook, cremation will follow Bob’s visitation and a memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. (CT), Saturday morning, Nov. 14, 2020 at the First Assembly of God Church in McCook with Pastor Barry Johnson officiating. Inurnment will follow services in Memorial Park Cemetery in McCook.

He was born on May 22, 1956 at Gothenburg, Nebraska to Robert L. Wurster Sr. and Ina (Newton) Wurster. Bob attended school in Gothenburg and Lewellen, Nebraska and graduated from Overton High School in 1974.

After meeting at a Christian singles conference in Grand Island, Nebraska, Bob married Mary Suzan Mockry at the Assembly of God Church in McCook, Nebraska. They celebrated 35 years of marriage on Aug. 17, 2020. Bob worked for many years for the Dawson County Alfalfa Mill after which he was employed at Monroe Auto in Cozad, Nebraska for 22 years, retiring in 1998 due to health issues. Bob and Mary Sue lived in Lexington after their marriage until 2002 when they relocated to McCook, Nebraska.