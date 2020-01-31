Reyes “Ray” Robles

Reyes “Ray” A. Robles, 83, of Lexington, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington, Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Matt Koperski, officiating. Interment will be at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. A Christian wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the church.
He was born Jan. 4, 1937, in Lexington, to Ramon A. and Soledad (Cordero) Robles. He attended school in Lexington and was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church.
Reyes worked many construction jobs in the area. He was an accomplished carpenter and tinkerer who could fix/repair about anything.
As a young man, he started working with Neff Lumber Yard and retired in 2006 from Mead Lumber in Lexington, where he made a lot of friends and enjoyed helping them pick out the right wood for their projects. Anyone who knew Ray, knew he didn’t go too far from home. He complemented that by reading any newspaper he could get his hands on and each book, bought or gifted, was read through once or twice.
He enjoyed following his grandchildren’s athletic and scholastic accomplishments and was always interested in what they were doing and looked forward to their visits. Ray liked anything with his Huskers, but really enjoyed Husker volleyball and softball. And at any time (24-7) he would have his western channel on, which was his favorite.
Reyes is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Lou (Barron) Robles of Lexington; children, Phil (Paula) Robles of Cozad, Felix (Yvonne) Robles of Laona, Wis., Beth (Robert) Speer of Lexington, and Jon (Julie) Robles of Lexington; one brother, Felix Robles of Albuquerque, N. M.; grandchildren, Whitney, Skyler, Brooke, Carli, Mark and Jennifer; and great-grandchildren, Lyric, Jax, and Dawson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond Robles and Florentino Robles, Sr.; sisters, Manuella Cervantes, Aurelia Robles, Delores Robles Meier, and two sisters that passed away very young, Lucia and Anita.
Memorials are suggested to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department or to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
