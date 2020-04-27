Rebecca Elliott

Rebecca "Becky" Lee Elliott, age 72, of Elwood, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home. She was born Jan. 18, 1948 in Fairfield, to Leland and Rita (Kohmetscher) Ridgway.
Due to the happenings in the world and the health and safety of Becky's family and friends, there will be no funeral at this time. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
Becky grew up in Fairfield and attended school there where she graduated from Fairfield High School in 1966. Becky went on to the Grand Island School of Business where she met her late husband Kerry. After falling in love, the couple moved to Elwood where Kerry's family resided.
Becky had numerous jobs throughout her life including working at Sperry New Holland, West Drive-In, Elwood Care Center, and Phelps Memorial Health Center. She was employed at PMHC as a Nursing Assistant for 21 years before she retired in 2012.
Over the years, Becky spent her time contributing to the Elwood community by co-managing the concessions stands at the rodeo, baseball fields, and fairgrounds. Becky also enjoyed volunteering her time with the Teammates Program and through the American Legion Auxiliary. When Becky wasn't busy volunteering you could find her spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed anything from playing cards and games to baking her “oh so” famous runzas and cookies.
Wherever Becky was, whatever Becky was doing, and whoever Becky was with, was always sure to be a good time. Becky was full of life and was always taking care of everyone around her, even in her last days. She is loved and will be missed by so many.
Becky is preceded in death by her husband Kerry "Bear" Elliott, parents Rita and Leland Ridgway, and great-grandsons, Mason and Zane.
Becky is survived by her children, Denise (Jose) Yanes of Elwood, Sara (Price) Rauch of Manhattan, Kan., and Rufus Elliott of Elwood; grandchildren, Mary (Bubba), Alisa, Kristen, Max, Kalen, Chase and Crayton; great-grandchildren Cruz, Noah, and Marlee.
Elwood Funeral Home of Elwood, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be left at elwoodfuneralhome.com
