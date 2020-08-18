Phyllis Branstiter, 89, of Kearney, Nebraska, formerly of Overton passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society – St. John’s in Kearney.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Venedith Vargas, officiating. The service will be live streamed via the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Interment will be in the Overton Cemetery at Overton.
Phyllis was born on Sept. 4, 1930, to Ernest and Dorothy (Miller) Bristol in Ansley. She received her education from Ansley Public Schools and graduated from Ansley High School with the class of 1949.
On Feb. 19, 1950 she was united in marriage to Loy Branstiter at Ansley, and to this union two children were born: Victor and Debra. The family made their home in Overton in 1957, where she devoted her time caring for her family, homemaking, and volunteering. In 2011, they moved to Kearney. Loy preceded her in death on April 11, 2014.
Phyllis was a faithful member of the Overton Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for over twenty years. While living at Brookdale Kearney Northridge, Phyllis stayed very active leading Bible Study, Noon prayer, and Friday women’s coffee club. She was an avid reader, enjoyed baking and tending her large garden. Her family, church, and faith were always an important part of her life. Above all, Phyllis has left a tremendous legacy of love, and faith to her family.
Survivors include her children, Victor and wife Pat Branstiter of Kearney and Deb and husband Greg Schmidt of Lexington; eight grandchildren, Jennifer and husband Gene Ripp of Kearney, Stephanie and husband Tim Vogt of Gibbon, Mike and wife Megan Branstiter of Elm Creek, Tim and wife Tami Candy of Omaha, Christy Srack and Nathan Heckenlively of Kearney, Michelle and husband Derek Mullin of Kearney, David and wife Kristin Branstiter of Kearney and Danielle and husband Brian Styskal of Wahoo; twenty-one great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Maxine Bristol of Ansley and Lenore Bristol of Kearney; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loy in 2014; two brothers, Dean and Max Bristol; her sister, Melva (Walter) Florea and brothers-in-law, Roy and Virgil (Pat) Branstiter.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the Overton Volunteer Fire Department or Overton Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
