Kelly Ryan Messerschmidt, 56 of Oconomowoc, Wis., formerly of Lexington, died at his home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born to Charles and Maydelle Messerschmidt on November 21, 1963. He is survived by his wife Jane (Barrett) Messerschmidt, his parents and a sister, Carla Pfeifer of Eagan, Minn. Funeral services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
