Peggy Bernard

Peggy Ilene Miller Bernard, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died surrounded by loved ones on Jan. 20, 2020 at the University of Colorado Health following complications from a double lung transplant. Peg died doing what she felt would allow her to chase her many grandkids and great-grandkids around the house and yard and no longer be tied up to her oxygen.
Memorial service will be held Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020, 10:30 A.M. (MT) at the Benkelman Community Building, Benkelman, with Mr. Spencer Parker officiating. No visitation, Peggy chose cremation.
Peggy was born May 19, 1953, in Benkelman to parents Eugene and Ilene (Bishop) Miller. She attended and graduated high school in Benkelman in 1971. Peg grew up the second oldest of four children; she was the instigator of the bunch, but the one to never take the blame. On May 29, 1971, she married Gary Bernard and went on to have five children, 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Peggy spent most of her life working at the Dundy County Hospital filling many different roles and responsibilities. She was always the most recognizable face at the Hospital and one that many always sought out when they needed help or had an issue. Her biggest passions were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always busy with some sort of activity involving the children and would drop anything to be with them.
Survivors include husband, Gary Bernard of Benkelman; five children: Michele(Patrick) Stryker of Stockbridge, Ga., Tonya (Jason) Fagot of Lexington, Chad (Zoe) Bernard of Colorado Springs, Colo., Travis (Sabrina) Bernard of Benkelman and Shawn Bernard of Dallas, Texas; 17 grandchildren, Zachary Sis, Alyssa Raymer, Tessa Sis, Colton Sis, Ethan Sis, Trey Fago, Brady Fago, Ashley Fago, Jacob Bernard, Maizi Bernard, Maddox Bernard, Therran Bernard, Briahana Schwarz, Bianca Bernard, Leila Bernard, Tristauna Bernard and Levi Bernard; and three great-grandchildren: Ayden Raymer, Avery Raymer and Addilyn Rose; sisters: Cindy Els of Benkelman, Becky Brown of Benkelman and Jyl Voge of Lincoln, Nebraska.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Eugene and Ilene Miller; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Harold and Ethel Bernard; sister-in-law, Sheryl Janousek; brothers-in-law, Richard Els and Al Voge; and grandson, Kaleb Sis.
A memorial has been suggested to the Dundy County Hospital Foundation.
Online condolences may be left at liewerfuneralhome.com
Benkelman Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
