Pedro “Pete” Araujo, 93 years of age, passed away, on August 25, 2023, at his home in Lexington. Pete was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on January 18, 1930, the fourth of five children, born to Marcus and Gertrude (Hernandez) Araujo. He received his primary education from a rural school near Shelton, Nebraska, and later attended Lexington High School.

In 1950, Pete entered into the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1953.

On February 28, 1954, Pete was united in marriage to Helen Gallardo in Lexington, and to this union, five children were born. The couple made their home in Lexington. Pete worked side by side with Henry Orthman becoming his first employee. He continued working for 43 years at Orthman Manufacturing.

Pete had a gentle soul and easily made friends with those he met. He was a proud husband, father, and papa. Pete loved spending time with his family and held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, playing pool, and maintaining his lawn and garden. He also looked forward to hauling ensilage.

He was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, and the Eagles Club.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter Regina Araujo; one grandson, Erik Calhoun; one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Gregg; three brothers: Cruz Sr. Araujo; Philip Araujo; Paul Araujo; and one sister, Ruby Rangel.

Pete is survived by his wife of 69 years Helen Araujo of Lexington; five children: Monie Calhoun and her husband, Sam of Lincoln, Nebraska; Greg Araujo of Lexington; Alfonso Araujo and his wife, Tina of Talala, Oklahoma; Sarah Miles and her husband, David of Omaha, Nebraska; and Kathy Potter and her husband, Mike of Overton, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren: Ethan (Josie) Calhoun; Christina (Bob) Gregg; Maria (Jesse) Harpenau; Cameron (Camrie) Araujo; Dustin (Ashley) Araujo; Amee Araujo; Taylor (Emma) Miles; Rachel (Michael) Walczyk; Kayla Miles; Chase Potter; Ava Potter; 20 great-grandchildren: Adrianna Araujo; Evan and Cole Gregg; Gertrude, Clement and Javier Harpenau; Adleigh and Bentlee Araujo; Presley and Sailor Araujo; Elizabeth, Brandon and Colton Araujo; Pierce Miles; Kayson Wakefield; Kannon, Kolton and Laila Calhoun; Esabella and Estella Calhoun; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

