Pearl Nickerson

Pearl Robertia Nickerson, 92, of Lexington, died Jan. 21, 2020 at Avamere.
Pearl was born on Oct. 10, 1927 in Orafino, to Cora (Brown) and Oliver Sheffield. She attended school in Farnam and graduated in 1945.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 10:30 at the first United Methodist Church in Lexington with Pastor Anne Gahn, officiating. Burial will be in the Farnam Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds Love Funeral Home.
Pearl was united in Marriage to Clifford (Nick) Charles Nickerson on April 8, 1947 in North Platte. Three children were blessed to this Union, Priscilla, Clinton, and Bradley. The family made their life in Lexington and North Platte.
Pearl was a schoolteacher for two years at country schools near Farnam. Pearl worked full time at Sixth Street Food Stores in 1967 and remained full time until 1990 at which time she started working part time, which she did until 2001. Pearl and Nick moved back to Lexington in 2001 after their retirement from Sixth Street Foods Stores.
Pearl was a member of the First United Methodist Church in both North Platte and Lexington. She was a member of the “Do Nothing Club” and the “Moving On” group. She was a 4-H leader when her daughter Priscilla was active in 4-H.
Survivors include her daughter, Priscilla Meester of Lexington; granddaughters, Kimberly (Todd) Rosenthal of Lincoln, Amanda (Brian) Woolley of Johnson Lake, Brittney Nickerson Myles of Apollo Beach Fla.; great-grandsons, Charles and Nicholas Rosenthal of Lincoln, Michael, Joseph, Brayden and Jayson Garcia of Apollo Beach, Fla.; great-granddaughter Kelsey G’Schwind of Kearney; daughter-in-law Andrea Nickerson of Virginia Beach, Va. step-grandchildren , Audrey (Steve) Minderman of York, Brandi (Stan) Ziemba of Virginia Beach, Va., Corey (Jenny) Heying of Oldsmar, Fla., Lindsie Breazeale of Kearney, and Bailey Woolley of Omaha; step-great-grandchildren Jordan and Merlyn Heying of York, Brad, Tyler, and Mia Ziemba of Virginia Beach, Fla., Layni Breazeale of Kearney; sister , Alice (Roy) Hutchinson of Gothenburg; sister-in-law, Barbara Sherlock of Gothenburg, and brother-in-law , Ralph Widick of Farnam; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Cora Sheffield, her husband Clifford (Nick) Nickerson, two sons Clinton and Bradley Nickerson, son-in-law , Robert (Bob) Meester, one brother Wilbur Sheffield, and two sisters Alta Sheffield and Ruth Russell, one sister-in-law, Madie Widick.
Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church or to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
