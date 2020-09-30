Patrick Lee Wescoat, 63, of Cairo went to his heavenly home Sept. 28, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Cairo with the Rev. Michael Boling and Rev. Jack Boling officiating.

Interment will be in Sand Valley Cemetery in Callaway. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 2 at the First Baptist Church in Cairo with the family receiving family and friends 4-6pm.

Patrick was born on Sept. 22, 1957 at Henderson, Nebraska to Willis and Eileen (Schumm) Wescoat. He grew up in Lexington and graduated with the class of 1975. After graduation, he attended Tennessee Temple College. He worked at Valley Sales and Orthman Manufacturing in Lexington.

He was united in marriage to Debra Gascho Bordenkircher on Nov. 17, 2007 at First Baptist Church in Cairo. The couple lived in Cairo where he was employed by MH Equipment and had a lawn mowing business until his death. They took in a great nephew and niece, Travys and Ashlyn, in 2010 to raise as their own children.