Patricia Osborn

Patricia “Pat” Osborn Kaiser, 90, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at The Heritage at Sagewood.
Service’s to honor Pat’s life will be held on Monday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home with visitation being held the hour prior to the service. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial to follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.
Pat was born on Oct. 21, 1929, in Denver, daughter of Pearle and Della (Swaincutt) Johnson.
She was raised in Lexington where she completed her education at Lexington Senior High in 1948. On April 8, 1951, Pat was united in marriage to Rex Osborn, this union was blessed with two sons, David and Terry.
While raising her family in Lexington, she was employed as a scrub nurse at the Lexington hospital.
In 1972 Pat and her family relocated to Grand Island where she was employed for many years as a nursing assistant for Dr. Lawton at the Grand Island Clinic. On Dec. 26, 1991 she married Ronald Kaiser.
Early in her retirement, Pat enjoyed gambling at Ft. Randall, and bowling, but most recently she enjoyed the peaceful time with family at home.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Kaiser of Grand Island; sons, David Osborn (Connie Hemrick) of Grand Island, and Terry (Deb) Osborn of Lincoln; step-son, Ralph Kaiser; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; along with a host of extended family and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Rex Osborn; grandson, Andrew Osborn and her brothers and sisters.
Memorials are suggested to the Donor’s choice.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.