Patricia Jandebeur

Patricia (Pat) Jandebeur, 80 of Lexington formerly of Overton, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at the Elwood Care Center.
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Matt Koperski, officiating. Interment will be in the Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell, at 2:30 p.m.
A rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the church prior to the Mass. The casket will be closed.
Pat was born Nov. 18, 1939 on her parent’s farm southwest of Overton. Her parents were Tom Sr. and Margaret Cooney. She was the seventh child, and attended School District No. 48, graduating from Overton High School in May of 1958. After graduation she helped on the family farm until February of 1959, she then went to work at Plectron Corporation in Overton. She was employed there for 16 years. Pat was united in marriage to Dave Jandebeur on Aug. 12, 1964 at the St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington. Later she was also employed by Reach Electronics in Lexington and then Eaton Corporation in Kearney.
Pat was a long time member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overton. She was a past Overton School Board Member and enjoyed collecting dolls and was an avid Husker fan.
Pat is survived by one sister, Rita Hinds of Lexington, one brother, Tom (Sharon) Cooney, Jr. of Omaha as well as many nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dave in 2010, sisters, Madeline Winter and Dorothy Nissen, brothers, Richard Cooney and Eugene Cooney, brothers-in-law, Robert Winter, Len Nissen and John Hinds and a sister-in-law, Shirley Cooney.
Memorials are suggested to the Overton Volunteer Fire Department.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
