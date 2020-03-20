Orvel Vollmer

Orvel T. Vollmer, 90, of Lexington died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Avamere in Lexington.
Orvel was born May 27, 1929 to Fred and Jessie (Musser) Vollmer north of Overton on a farmstead. He attended District 21 country school northeast of Lexington.
A graveside service will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery north of Lexington with Pastor Daniel Sauer, officiating.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Current CDC guidelines will be observed during this time, please refer to reynoldslovefuneralhome.com for information.
He married Lois Brown of Eddyville in Elwood on Aug. 28, 1949. To this union four children were born, Shawna, Rhonda, Kevin and Annette. The couple lived northeast of Lexington the majority of their married life. Lois preceded him in death on May 3, 1996. Orvel then moved into Lexington and continued to work until the age of 74. During his working years he worked for Harold and Eva Anthony and later for Don and Linda Anthony on their farms.
Orvel enjoyed gardening and sharing his produce with his neighbors. After retirement Orvel enjoyed his time at the Lexington Senior Center, playing pool, cards and bingo and walking his dog. He loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
Orvel is survived by his children, Shawna (Calvin) Heusinkvelt of Grand Island, Rhonda (Tim) Johnson of Lexington, Kevin (Susie) Vollmer of Grand Island and Annette (John) Harris of Kearney; eight grandchildren, Kelly Goertzen, Shane Hemmer, Ryan (Jeni) Johnson, Kurtis (Eva) Johnson, Andrea Johnson, Jayne (Chris) Robbins, Zach (Kaylee) Harris and Jessie Harris and fiancé Chris Lundquist; eight great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Orvel was preceded in death by his parents, wife, seven brothers, two sisters and a grandson, Brent Johnson.
Memorials are suggested to the Lexington Senior Center.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerhome.com
