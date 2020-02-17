Opal Hilty

Opal A. Hilty, 91, of Holdrege, formerly of Lexington died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Holdrege Memorial Homes.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Lexington with Pastor Anne Gahn, officiating. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Lexington.
Opal Adaline (Rosentreader) was born April 8, 1928, near Ansley, to Loren and Doris (Fortik) Rosentreader.
Opal attended the Hawk School in Custer County and graduated from Ansley High in 1945. After graduation she attended Kearney State College. She taught schools in Custer, Buffalo and Dawson counties.
On Aug. 20, 1950 she was united in marriage to Merlin Hilty and they made their home in Kearney. To this union four children were born, Susan, Timothy, Joan and Daniel. In 1957 they moved to Lexington where she did substitute teaching in the Lexington Public School system. She worked for the Mid-Nebraska Community Action as a project coordinator for Dawson and Gosper counties, where she was instrumental in starting the Lexington Senior Center. Opal later worked as a case worker for the Nebraska Department of Social Services, where she advocated for many people, retiring in 1988.
Opal was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington, the Methodist Women’s Church Circle, the Penny Pinchers Club and the Tri-County Hospital Auxiliary. Opal enjoyed having coffee with friends, playing cards, traveling, quilting, crocheting, embroidery but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Opal is survived by her daughters, Susan Hilty of Hanover Park, Ill., Joan Gestring of Holdrege; son; Timothy Hilty of Campbell, Calif.; granddaughters: Erica (Chad) Sandell and Olivia Gestring.
Opal was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Merlin, son, Daniel, and her brother, Orval Rosentreader.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
