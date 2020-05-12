Norris LeRoy Renken

Norrie, 87, died at his home on May 3, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer’s.
Due to the health concerns and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic; a Memorial Service and Inurnment for Norrie will be scheduled at a later date. There will be no visitation or viewing. The family has honored his wish for cremation.
Norrie was born Feb. 11, 1933 in his grandparents’ home north of Smithfield in Gosper county in the same bedroom that his mother was born in, to Gus and Esther (Hanson) Renken.
Norrie received his education from Lexington Public Schools, where he was a member of the class of 1951. Norrie pursued his higher education at Kearney State College where he received his B.A. and M.S. in Industrial Arts.
Norrie enlisted in the Nebraska National Guard in October of 1950 and served until he entered the U.S. Army. Norrie enlisted in the Army on April 3, 1953 and was honorably discharged on April 2, 1955.
On Aug. 30, 1953 Norrie was united in marriage to Jean Booth of Gothenburg. To this union three children were born, Calvin, Steve, and Christy.
Norrie began his teaching career in Bertrand in 1961. Norrie retired from teaching in 1995.
Norrie was a lifetime supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. He was actively involved as a scoutmaster, camp program director, camp director, and the camp inspection team.
Norrie was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Smithfield; the Bertrand Legion Post and Lions Club.
Norrie enjoyed camping and doing odd jobs helping anyone who asked for a hand.
Norrie was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Rodney; his daughter, Christy Walston; a daughter-in-law, Corie Renken; a nephew, Joshua Renken; grandchildren Zachary, Kendra, and Christopher Walston.
Norrie leaves to celebrate his life, his wife of 67 years, Jean; his sons, Calvin of Salt Lake City, Utah, Steve (Theresa) Renken of Bertrand; six grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
A memorial has been established in Norrie’s honor, and kindly suggested to the scholarship fund of the Bertrand Community School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.