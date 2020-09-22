Norris B. Pederson, the son of Emma A. (Burr) and Niels Grondker Pedersen, was born April 28, 1928 at Upland, Nebraska. He departed this life on Sept. 16, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney at the age of 92 years, 4 months and 18 days.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, 11 a.m., Sept. 26, 2020 at the Riverton Cemetery with Rev. Dan Benedict officiating with the Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud in charge of arrangements.

Norris spent most of his life farming and working with cattle in rural Nebraska. Those who knew him know that he was a people person and never knew a stranger. He enjoyed conversation with new and old friends. When he entered a room he would always greet people with a friendly, “Hi friend, where are you from?”

He was united in marriage with Joyce Arlene Kness in 1950. This union was blessed with a son, Gary Lynn and a daughter, Bonnie Jeanne. The marriage later ended in divorce.

Norris enjoyed country music, local country bands, and friends he would meet at area dances. He also had a love for cars owning many Buick Park Avenues throughout the years, often at the same time. Norris could even be seen on occasion participating in local parade celebrations in his red convertible.