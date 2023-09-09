September 3, 2023 – the day one of the good guys left us. He was a nice, kind, hard-working gentleman.

Norman Beans, 93, of Cozad, Nebraska passed away. He was born on September 13, 1929 to Guy and Cora (Fouts) Beans in Denver, Colorado. He was the fifth of six children. When Norm was four years old his family moved to a farm near Lexington, Nebraska. Norm graduated from Lexington High School in 1948 and continued farming with the family.

Norm genuinely loved meeting people and getting to know them. Fortunately, he met a young woman named Marilyn Morris at a dance which not only led to a lifelong friendship, but a sixty-seven-year marriage! In the fall of 1957, while living in Cozad, they welcomed their son, Patrick Eugene. The young family moved to a farm near Sumner, Nebraska for a few years, and then found their way back to Cozad, where Norm worked at Monroe Auto in the Tool and Die department. In 1961, they welcomed their daughter, Joan Marie, and the family of four enjoyed and appreciated their community, surrounded by family and friends.

Norm was a man with many interests and talents. Among them … he was a founding member of the Goldenrod Car Club which recently celebrated their 50th anniversary; a charter member of the Elks and a 22-year member of the Cozad Fire department, where he was honored as Fireman of the Year three times. Norm loved sports and was on the Wolves baseball team and coached Little League baseball. He was part of a 4-H livestock judging team, an interest which he passed on to his son. Over the years Norm developed a passion for collecting old cars and going to car shows. It brought him much joy.

Perhaps the thing that stood out the most about Norm was his love for and commitment to his family. Norm was an accomplished ice skater, snow skier, and trampoline jumper. He shared his enthusiasm with his family and patiently taught them the skills needed so they could enjoy family outings and trips for many years.

Norm taught us the importance of being friendly and courteous to all. He never passed up a cup of hot coffee, slice of homemade pie with a scoop of ice cream and some good conversation, usually related to classic cars!

He was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Wilma and Leonard May, Guy Jr and Arlene, Floyd, Richard and LaVon and Alan. Survived by his wife Marilyn; children and their spouses, Pat and Ellen, and Joan; grandchildren, Winston and Emily Beans, Beau Beans and fiancé Kelcie Vanek, Hannah Vadakin, Jacob Vadakin and significant other Toni Jones; great granddaughter, Sophia Jane Beans; sister-in-laws, Pat Beans, Marge Reed and Lillian Morris. There are also many nieces, nephews, and their families who will cherish memories of outings with Uncle Norm.

Services will be held Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Bellarmee Milosi officiating. Burial will follow at Cozad Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.