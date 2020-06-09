Nimir G. Maloley, 92 of Kearney, passed away at his Omaha home Friday, June 5, 2020. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held 10:30 a.m., June 9, 2020 at St. George Orthodox Christian Church in Kearney with Fr. Christopher Morris officiating. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the St. George Public Facebook page; an account is not required. Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., June 8, 2020 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services. We will follow the health departments restrictions of 25 people in attendance at a time for the visitation. The family will have a private Trisagion Prayer Service Monday night.
Nimir was born on April 29, 1928 in Lexington, Nebraska to George and Mary (Malooley) Maloley. One of twelve children, he attended country school and proudly boasted his spelling bee championship status.
With a love of his heritage, Nimir traveled to Lebanon to be introduced to a prospective life partner by family friends. There he met and married Margo Abou Assaly on February 19, 1961. The couple was blessed with four children: Paul, Pierre, Ann, and Phillip.
Nimir’s combined passion for family and the land led him to a life on the family farm in Lexington with his parents and siblings. A determination to grow the family business motivated Nimir to work hard, negotiate wisely, and put in long hours in the fields. He mentored many nephews and instilled in them an appreciation for working the land with your own hands and the value of a farmer to our community. During the winter months, he honed his skill in welding. His creations still adorn the family home.
Nimir stayed committed to farming the homestead, never truly retiring, but passing the trade on to his nephews and family friends. Nimir’s love of the land and desire to stay involved never waned. In classic farmer tradition, the weather was always front and center on his mind and was a point of discussion on a daily basis.
Nimir was a self-taught musician, playing the banjo, mandolin, and harmonica and entertained many at special events. He also had a beautiful singing voice and the family could always count on him sharing witty tunes and cowboy songs to make everyone happy.
Nimir was a faithful parishioner of St. George Orthodox Church in Kearney. He and Margo attended church regularly and his Christian faith was the backbone for the family.
Upon retirement, Nimir and Margo moved to Kearney. This provided the best of all worlds for Nimir, to be close to his land, close to his family and close to his church.
Family was always a priority for Nimir. His children and grandchildren enjoyed every opportunity to be near him. He had a great sense of humor, could start a lively discussion about current events and was always up for a Wheel of Fortune challenge. The daily newspaper was his source for news and a cover for his face at naptime.
Nimir is survived by his wife Margo Maloley of Kearney; sons, Paul (Lori) of Omaha, Pierre (Gina) of Waterloo, Phil (Ashley) of Holdrege, and daughter Ann of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Lauren, Ryan, Liz, Pete, Grace, Claire and Clay; great granddaughter Aurora; brothers, John of Lexington, Joe (Linda) of Omaha, sister, Victoria Salem of Kearney, two sisters-in-law, Wanda Maloley of Lexington and Joyce Spellman of Minden, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Nimir was preceded in death by brothers Shibble, Faud, Toffie, Zickie and Andy; sisters Leenda Liakos and Sadie Malooley, infant sister Esther; sisters-in-law Bonnie, Virginia, Lorraine and Mary; brothers-in-law Abdou Salem, Ed Malooley and John Liakos; nephew Jayson Maloley, niece Josie Awtry; cousins Esa, Anthony, Fay and George Maloley.
Memorials are suggested to St. George Orthodox Christian Church. Sympathy cards may be mailed to the family or Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home, in care of the Family of Nimir Maloley at 2421 Avenue A, Kearney, NE. 68847. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.