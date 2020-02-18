Nicholas Casper

Nicholas "Nick" Casper, 88 of Lexington, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Emerald Care in Columbus.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Anne Gahn, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 from 5 - 7pm at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Nick was born Oct. 10, 1931 in Josselyn, to Esper and Mary (Shada) Casper. He graduated from Lexington High School in 1949. Later, he graduated from the Grand Island Law Enforcement Academy.
Nick served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was a Corporal in the Marines and was stationed in Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1954.
After coming back to Lexington, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Bee Darnall on Sept. 16, 1954 in Lexington, and to this union two children were born, Debra and Craig.
They made their home in Lexington and Nick worked for the Union Pacific railroad. Then he went to work for Cornland Beef Packing Plant. And finally he was a jailer at the Dawson County Sheriff's Department before retiring.
Nick was a member of the V.F.W. and a lifetime member of the Eagles Club. He was also affiliated with the St. George Orthodox Church in Kearney.
Nick enjoyed playing cards with friends and his grandchildren.
Nick leaves to celebrate his life, his wife Bonnie; daughter, Deb (Chuck) Jensen of Columbus, grandchildren, Alicia (Lee) Klein of Sioux Falls, S. D. Tim (Ali) Jensen of Papillion, Curt Casper of Houston, Texas, Eric Casper (Melissa Wiederholt, fiancée) of Cozad and Blake Casper of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Kory Klein, Casey Klein, Charlie Jensen and Josephine Jensen.; and daughter-in-law, Terri Casper of Lexington; three sisters, Virginia Meyer of Lexington, Bobbie (Harry) Brunk of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Carol (Otto) Bihlmaier of Florida; sisters-in-law, Helen Casper of Elm Creek, Janice Darnall of Cozad, Norma Darnall of Farnam and Jean Darnall of Glasco, Kansas; one brother-in-law, Wayne Herman of Iowa; He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents, son, Craig, sisters, Georgia Hermann, Sophia Brown, and brothers George, Mose, Paul and Jack Casper.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangement. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.