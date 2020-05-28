Neal J. Boyd, 75, of Johnson Lake, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with Father Matt Koperski, Father Paul Colling and Father Jorge Canela, officiating. The Mass will be live streamed on the Reynolds-Love Facebook page. Burial will be at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery in Lexington following the Mass.
A Memorial Book Signing will be on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will adhere to members of a household who live together may be seated together, but maintain six feet of a part of social distance from other parties.
He was born on April 8, 1945 to Earl and Agatha (Fyder) Boyd in Lewellen. He grew up in Hastings, where he attended Hastings St. Cecilia and Hastings High School, where he graduated with the class of 1963.
Following high school, Neal found his calling as an Engineer with the Union Pacific Railroad where he would work for the next 38 years.
Neal was united in marriage to Joyce on Jan. 29, 1983 in Colorado. They made their home at Johnson Lake in 1986, where they’ve made lifelong friends.
Neal enjoyed playing golf, was an avid tennis player in his younger years and a Nebraska football fan. He loved sitting on the deck at the lake and relaxing with family and friends. Neal and Joyce enjoyed travelling and entertaining friends at their home.
Neal was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington.
He leaves to celebrate his life; his wife, Joyce of Johnson Lake; children, Shawna (Patrick) Boyd of Point Arena, Calif., Jason (Alecia) Boyd of Kearney, Tina (Kevin) Harvey of North Platte and Susan (John) Blach of Omaha; eight grandchildren, Chelsie, Tanner, Hope, Willa, Jake, Anna, Jenna & Maddox; one great-grandchild, Harper; sisters, Sharon Hecht of Lincoln and Kathy (Dean) Clark of Lincoln; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
