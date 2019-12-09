Nancy E. Johnson, 74, of Lincoln, died Dec. 7, 2019. Born Dec. 3 1945 in Seward, to Chester and Gertrude (Ihde) Hans. Retired Legal Secretary in the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday , Dec. 12, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner Street, Lincoln.
There will be no visitation, cremation was chosen.
Nancy was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church.
Family members include son Tom (Kris) Johnson, Boise, Idaho; daughter Andrea (Eric) Selby, Tulsa, Okla.; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters Judy (Ray) Landenberger, Diller and Linda (Roy) Ehrlich, Seward; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Della Miers and Marjorie Junge; brother, Dick Hans.
Memorials to Christ Lutheran Church.
Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
