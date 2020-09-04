Morris Lee Morris, 76, of Elkhorn, formerly of Lexington, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at home.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington with Pastor Nathan Rhea officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Reynolds-Love Facebook page.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Morris was born July 31, 1944 in Pawnee City, Neb., to Woodrow Wilson and Sadie Marie (Rowe) Morris. The family moved from Tecumseh to Lexington in 1951 and Morris graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1962. Following high school, Morris worked for Monroe’s in Cozad, Platte Valley Packing Company in Darr and New Holland in Lexington.
Morris was united in marriage to Janet Lee Moore on Dec. 27, 1963 in Lexington. Two sons were blessed to this union, Jammie and Jimmie, where they lived in Lexington until Janet passed away on July 13, 1984.
Morris moved to Liberal, Kan. in 1984 to work for the U.S.D.A. During that time he met and married Sandra “Sandy” Carol Zink on Aug. 9, 1985, in Las Vegas.
Morris worked as a meat inspector in Kansas, California, South Dakota and Nebraska for the U.S.D.A. until he retired in 2007 in Elwood.
Morris and Sandy enjoyed traveling and spent time in Texas before relocating back to Omaha in 2013 to be closer to family. Sandy passed away March 26, 2014. Morris continued to live in the Omaha/Elkhorn area until his passing.
Morris enjoyed old movies and Husker football, and loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved to visit with people and made friends wherever he went.
Morris was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers, Oliver “Sonny”, Elden and Rex.
Survivors include his sons, Jammie (Gwyn) Morris of Omaha, Jim (Tammy) Morris of Aurora; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Brett) Fowler of San Antonio, Texas, Janet (Casey) Carriker of Crete, Sadie (Pat) Egan of Elkhorn, Elizabeth “Beth” Morris of Omaha, Amy Morris of Lincoln; three brothers, Leo Morris of Minden, Galen (Joan) Morris of Lexington, Terry Morris of Elwood; five great grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Cinnia (San Antonio), Mia (Elkhorn), Harper and Everett (Crete); also surviving are nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
