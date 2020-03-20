Mirna Herrarte, 45, of Lexington, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Kearney Regional Health Center.
She was born Jan. 28, 1975 in Nueva Concepción Escuintla, Guatemala to Herminio and Candelaria (Lima) Juarez. Mirna grew up in Guatemala and always enjoyed milking the cows.
She was united in marriage to Pablo Herrarte on Jan. 8, 1994 in Guatemala and two daughters were blessed to this union, Rosa and Sandy. They moved to Lexington from California in 1999. Mirna worked for the Lexington Public Schools as a cook and raised her daughters.
Mirna enjoyed taking long car rides and was an amazing cook. She always cared for others and her church and family meant everything to her. She was a member of Iglesia De Dios Camino De Santidad in Lexington.
She is survived by her loving husband, Pablo of Lexington; her daughters, Rosa Herrarte and Julio Banda of Grand Island and Sandy Herrarte of Lexington; mother, Candelaria Lima of Guatemala; brother, Heber Juarez of Fremont; sister Marleni (David) Galdamez of Lancaster, Calif., nephews, Carlos Revolorio and Edgar Lopez of Lexington; niece, Joselin Revolorio of Lexington and a cousin, Ramiro Castro of Fremont; also survived by aunts, uncles, extended family and many friends.
Mirna was preceded in death by her father, Herminio Juarez.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m until 3:00 p.m. at Iglesia De Dios Camino De Santidad in Lexington. There will also be a visitation on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Current CDC guidelines will be observed during this time, please refer to reynoldslovefuneralhome.com for information.
Interment will take place on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerhome.com
