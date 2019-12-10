Minerva Vazquez, 78, of Kearney, formerly of Lexington died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with Father Matt Koperski, officiating. Cremation will take place following the Mass and burial will be held at a later date in Texas.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from 3-7:30 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 7:30 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
She was born Jan. 30, 1941 to Clemente and Matilde (Lira) Hernandez in Zavalla, Texas. Minerva graduated from Asherton High School in Texas. She then went on to further her education from Draughon’s Business College where she earned her business degree.
She was united in marriage to Ignacio Vazquez. Two children were blessed to this union: Mark and Jose. Ignacio preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 1983.
In 1988, Minerva moved to Axtell, from Austin, Texas. She was a cook at Bethpage Village Campus in Axtell. She then moved to Lexington to be closer to family and in 2008 she moved to Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney until her passing.
She loved to cook, tasting fine cuisines. She enjoyed dancing, crafts and putting together puzzles. Minerva was quite the jokester and loved spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her children, Mark (Maria) Vazquez of Lexington and Jose Vazquez of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren, Casey Vazquez, Ellie Vazquez and Hannah Vazquez; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ignacio and twelve siblings.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
