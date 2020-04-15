Mildred Spuhler

Mildred M. Spuhler, 88, of Lexington, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at Avamere in Lexington.
A private family service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Mariel, officiating. The funeral service will be streamed live through Facebook Live on the Reynolds-Love Facebook page. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation will be on Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home wants to remind people that no more than 10 people will be allowed in the facility at one time. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a viewing based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Mildred was born on June 15, 1931 in Smithfield, to Vernon and Lula (Robb) Way. She received her primary education from Lexington High School graduating with the class of 1949.
She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Spuhler on Aug. 21, 1951 in Lexington. To this union the couple was blessed with four children, Lewis, Cynthia, Jayne, Barbara “Bobbie” and Sharon. The family made their home in Lexington, where Mildred focused her efforts on caring for the home and raising their children. Bob died Aug. 25, 2005.
Mildred was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington. She loved tending her flower garden, and always found peace and delight in her yard, winning Yard of the Week twice, which she was very proud of. She enjoyed painting, cross stitch and embroidery and was affectionately known by her family as the Plastic Canvas Queen. Mildred also had a soft heart for all animals, especially cats. Above all, Mildred has left a tremendous legacy of love for her children and especially her grandchildren.
Mildred leaves to celebrate her life, her children, Lewis (Vicky) Spuhler of Brady, Cynthia (Andy) Tenis of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jayne Talbot of Lexington, Barbara “Bobbie” Spuhler of Lexington and Sharon Spuhler (Frank Dugger) of Cozad; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Nathan) Tackett of North Platte, Chad Spuhler of Kearney, Andy (Christine) Tenis of Palm Springs, Calif., Joseph (Stephanie) Tenis of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jessica (Todd) Hydo of Gothenburg, Brooke (Josh) Dorn of Kearney and Sarah (Logan) Fellers of Lexington; two great-grandchildren, Cydney Spady of North Platte and Travis Hydo of Gothenburg; cousin, Shirley Robb of Kearney; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Lula Way; husband, Bob; grandson, Michael Spuhler; two brothers, Raymond and Elden Way and two sisters, Dorothy Foster and Audrey McClees.
Memorials are suggested to Lexington Volunteer Fire Department or Lexington Community Foundation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
