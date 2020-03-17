Mildred Spence

Mildred Arlene (Brand) Anderson-Spence, 81 of Lexington died Sunday , March 15, 2020 at the Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington, where she had been on hospice care.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Rob Kuefner, officiating. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.
Arlene was born on April 11, 1938 in Hendley, to Frank and Ruth (Harold) Brand. She was the fourth child of 11 children, so she did a lot of babysitting her younger siblings.
She attended school in Hendley and Beaver City. She was united in marriage to John Dorrance Anderson on Nov. 4, 1954. To this union four children were born: Judy, Nyla, John and Jim. The couple lived in Edison and moved to Lexington in 1965. John preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 1988.
In October 1993 she was united in marriage to Lonnie Spence, the couple divorced in 1995.
Arlene was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington. She enjoyed doing Sudoku puzzles, was an avid reader and enjoyed taking care of her lawn. She enjoyed watching the kids’ sports when
she was younger, then later enjoyed spending time with family.
Survivors include: two daughters, Judy (Ed) Anderson of Lincoln and Nyla Anderson of Grand Island; two sons, John Anderson of Lexington and Jim (Lisa) Anderson of Grand Island; eight grandchildren, Tim (Kelly) Keesecker of Manhattan, Kan., Aaron (Katie) Keesecker of Moline Ill., Kelly (Shawn) Carmona of Dodge City, Kan., Jeremy (Melissa) Schroeder of Olathe, Kan., Michael Reynolds of Emporia Kan., Megan Miller of Manhattan Kan., Ryan (Jamye) Anderson of Grand Island, and Jackie (Jared) Ondracek of Wolbach; 14 great-grandchildren, Ian, Carter and Jack Keesecker, David, Brooke and Lucas Keesecker, Roman and Paris Carmona, Evan and Dylan Schroeder, Wyatt and Shelby Anderson, and Jaxon and Jocelyn Ondracek; three brothers, Frank Brand of San Mateo, Calif., Harold Brand of Norfolk Va., and Richard (Jeanne) Brand of Edwardsville, Ill.; three sisters: Ruthie Little of Rocky Mount, N. C., Donna (Jack) Cusick of Littleton, Colo., and Patty (Lacy) Hillyer of Peyton Colo., as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, husband, John, three brothers, Eldon Brand, Robert Brand and Kenneth Brand, and one sister, Merna (Shearer) Haught.
Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society or the Lexington Public Library.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
