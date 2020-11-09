Mildred L. “Mickey” Hundley

Mickey was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and served as a Deacon several terms which she enjoyed and substituted as Sunday School teacher when her children were young. She also taught Brownie Scouts, and Mickey with Doc were Associate Guardian and Guardian of Jobs Daughters. She was a member of the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Auxiliary and President in 1974. P.E.O. was very important in her life and served in all offices for two years.

Mickey and Doc spent many winters in a warmer climate where they enjoyed a lot of tennis and golf when Nebraska weather didn’t cooperate with these games. They always looked forward Supper Club with their close friends. Mickey felt blessed and enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She’s was always known as Nana or Nannie to many. Mickey always had a table of food available for guests that would drop in. Her pleasures in her later years were traveling with widow friends to a few resorts, eating out and playing bridge. All of her friends and neighbors have been so very helpful and wonderful throughout the years. Mickey cherished each and every one!