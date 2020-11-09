Mildred L. “Mickey” Hundley, 93 of Omaha, formerly of Lexington passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Omaha.
Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with Pastor Eddie Mariel, officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
She was born on Sept. 24, 1927 at her paternal grandparents farm home in Johnson County, Kansas to Alonzo “Buck” Jess and Norma May (Reynolds) Ambler.
She lived in the Hesper, Kansas area till 4th grade when the family moved to the outer edge of Lawrence, Kansas, where she attended India School through 8th grade then graduating from Liberty Memorial High School in Lawrence, Kansas.
On June 2, 1946 she married Overton E. Hundley, Jr. in Lawrence, Kansas. They lived in San Diego, California while Overton finished up four years in the Marine Corps after which they lived in Lawrence while he went to college and transferred to Manhattan for Veterinary School. In August, after graduation in 1952 they moved to McPherson, Kansas and then to Lexington, Nebraska where they lived until moving to wonderful Johnson Lake.
Mickey was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and served as a Deacon several terms which she enjoyed and substituted as Sunday School teacher when her children were young. She also taught Brownie Scouts, and Mickey with Doc were Associate Guardian and Guardian of Jobs Daughters. She was a member of the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Auxiliary and President in 1974. P.E.O. was very important in her life and served in all offices for two years.
Mickey and Doc spent many winters in a warmer climate where they enjoyed a lot of tennis and golf when Nebraska weather didn’t cooperate with these games. They always looked forward Supper Club with their close friends. Mickey felt blessed and enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She’s was always known as Nana or Nannie to many. Mickey always had a table of food available for guests that would drop in. Her pleasures in her later years were traveling with widow friends to a few resorts, eating out and playing bridge. All of her friends and neighbors have been so very helpful and wonderful throughout the years. Mickey cherished each and every one!
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Hundley (Yanc Aden) of Lexington; granddaughter, Dani Jo (Dustin) Zeigler of Gretna; step-grandchildren, Casey (Tricia) Aden and Dr. Brandon Aden; great-grandsons, Grant and Nicholas Zeigler; step-grandsons, Dominic, Connor and Everett Aden; sister-in-law, Doris Johnson of Lawrence, Kan., and Zora Belle Hundley of Overland Park, Kansas; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Overton “Doc” in 2007; son, David and two brothers-in-law, Ed Hundley & Raymond Johnson.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
