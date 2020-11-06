Mildred L. “Mickey” Hundley, 93 of Omaha, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Omaha.
Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with Pastor Eddie Mariel, officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
