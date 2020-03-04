Brandon Jerred, 26 of Oconto, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. The Rev. Daniel Sauer will officiate. Interment will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery with Military Honors provided by Elm Creek American Legion Post No. 316 in conjunction with the United States Marine Corps Funeral Honor Team.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Merton Brandon Jerred was born July 8, 1993 to James and Karie (Pieper) Jerred. He was raised in Overton, NE where he graduated from Overton High School with the class of 2012. Brandon enlisted in the USMC and was honorably discharged in May of 2016.
Brandon was currently employed at Tyson Foods in Lexington. He enjoyed spending time with his dogs, family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Karie and Gary Paben of Lexington and James and Tonia Jerred of Walsenburg, Colo.; his children, Ava Jerred of Lincoln, Kan., and Greyson Vollmer of Kearney; siblings, Melissa McFaul of Gering, Stella Gonzales of Colorado City, Colo., Jennevie Jerred of Pueblo, Colo., A. Josh Jerred of Walsenburg, Colo.; niece, Stella Gonzales of Colorado City, Colo.; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; Brandon is also survived by his grandmothers, Carol Jerred of Kearney and Vicki Pieper of Lexington.
Brandon was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Gene Jerred and Alfred Pieper.
